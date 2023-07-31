Madhya Pradesh: Junior Doctor Injects Herself With Anaesthesia In Bhopal, Dies

A 27-year-old junior doctor of a government medical college allegedly committed suicide by injecting herself with anaesthesia at her apartment in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said on Monday.

Dr Bala Saraswati, who was pursuing post-graduation in gynaecology, was found unconscious by her husband in their rented apartment in the early hours of the day, Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia said.

The doctor lived with her husband and was pregnant at the time of the incident, he said.

The husband has said that the woman went to bed around midnight and he found her unconscious around 6.30 am and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, Sisodia said.

Two empty vials of anaesthesia were found near her bed, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and the cause for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The doctor was a native of Andhra Pradesh and her parents stay in Bengaluru, the official said.