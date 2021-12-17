Madhya Pradesh: One-year-old girl rescued from 15-feet deep borewell in Chhatarpur

A one-year-old child, Divyanshi, who had fallen into a 15-feet borewell in the Chhatarpur district was rescued on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed joy after learning about it. Chouhan took to Twitter and thanked the rescue team, government, police authorities, and locals for their contributions to the rescue operation. The CM referred to Divyanshi as "his niece".

The chief minister said, “It is a feeling of great joy seeing the dear niece safe in her mother’s lap.”

It took approximately six hours for local police and Army officials to extract Divyanshi from the borewell. Her condition is stable after she was admitted to the hospital. The rescue operation lasted from 4 p.m. Thursday until 12:30 a.m. Friday. The child's status is currently stable.

"While the youngster was stuck inside the borewell, we ensured oxygen supplies through the cylinder," Dr. RS Prajapati of the hospital where Divyanshi was admitted, told news agency ANI. Divyanshi's mother, Ramsakhi Kushwaha, had stated that on Thursday afternoon, she left her daughter with other children to play in an open area. A youngster came to Kushwaha and informed her that her daughter had fallen into the borewell. “As soon as I came back here I heard her crying. I called everyone nearby and informed them about the incident. Officials came in and started the rescue operation,” Kushwaha told ANI.

#WATCH | One-year-old girl was rescued following an operation after she fell into nearly 15 feet deep borewell in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh yesterday



Army personnel have also extended their hands to local police and district administration in the rescue operation pic.twitter.com/AiIhsL4b7D — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

Similar incidents this year

A 3-year-old girl died after slipping into a borewell in the Ujjain region of Madhya Pradesh, according to a police official. According to Bherugarh police station in-charge Pravin Pathak, the incident occurred as the girl was playing in Jogkhedi village. The girl fell into an open borewell and got trapped at a depth of 10-12 feet. Before the police arrived, villagers grabbed the girl and brought her to a nearby hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. Following an investigation, legal action would be taken against the borewell owner, he stated.

Meanwhile, three labourers died in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh, in May after becoming trapped in a borewell due to a mudslide, according to a district official. A search for the third body is underway, according to Surajpur District Collector Gaurav Kumar. They perished after a mudslide trapped them in a borewell in the Surajpur district. Kumar stated that two bodies had been found from the borewell.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)