MP Cops Held Hostage For 2 Hours & Vehicle Keys Seized Amid Liquor Sale Check During Covid

In yet another barbaric attack on the frontline warriors who were trying to maintain the law and order situation amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh Police personnel who had visited an area in Rajgarh were trashed by the locals when asked to maintain social distancing. According to the sources, the police personnel were held hostage for 2 hours and to add to it, the locals even confiscated the keys of the police vehicle.

How the matter escalated?

The police had visited Rajgarh for inspection after receiving information that liquor was being sold illegally in some areas. After reaching the area the police witnessed that the locals were flouting the lockdown protocol and did not adhere to maintaining social distancing. The locals got infuriated and thrashed the police with sticks after the police insisted on them to follow the lockdown norms essential for curbing the spread of the pandemic. It was only after the additional force was sent that the police personnel who were held hostage could be rescued from the hostile crowd. As on April 20, Madhya Pradesh has recorded a total of 1407 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 127 have been cured and discharged while 70 have succumbed to the virus. The state has declared six hotspots areas.

Amid the lockdown, the incidents of the crowds going hostile and attacking the frontline warriors have increased manyfold. Recently a team of doctors visiting the COVID-19 patient in Moradabad was attacked by the mob in the area with heavy stone-pelting, resulting in severe injuries to the seven including doctors and health workers and ambulance driver. The culprits have now been arrested.

In another incident, the police have arrested three people in Firozabad for allegedly abusing and trying to attack a team of the municipal corporation which was sanitising a locality under Linepar police station. the team was sanitising an area, a few drops of the liquid splashed on a person’s clothes. He got three other members of his family and started abusing the officials and tried to attack the team. The team members around six people overpowered the family members and sought help from local police. three had been arrested, while one person was absconding while one is absconding according to the police.

