Madhya Pradesh: Protests Against Agnipath Scheme Turn Violent; Train Coaches Vandalised

In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, protests against the Agnipath scheme - launched by the Central government on June 14 to attract youth to join the armed forces - turned violent, with people pelting stones at empty train coaches and damaging public property. Protests against the Agnipath scheme have spread to as many as six states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

In Gwalior, the demonstrations against the scheme started as around 12 people gathered around Gole Ka Mandir and subsequently, crowds swelled with the police initiating attempts to pacify them through talks. However, they moved towards the Khajura railway station where they damaged public property. The mob then went in the direction of the main railway station.

"They then moved towards the main railway station where police force intercepted them & crowd was dispersed. We patrolled all narrow lanes. No loss or casualty was reported. Some have been rounded up. Will identify them via CCTV & issue arrests," informed SSP Amit Sanghi.

Protests against Centre's Agnipath scheme

Widespread protests have erupted in multiple states including Bihar, UP, MP, Haryana and Rajasthan against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. In the aftermath of highway blockages, property damages, and torching of public vehicles, over 34 trains were cancelled. The Railways informed that over 72 trains were running late as a result of the demonstrations.

At Nangloi, protesters blocked the railway track and raised slogans against the Centre's announced scheme. In Bihar's Jehanabad, Buxar and Nawada districts, people blocked railway and road traffic for the second consecutive day. People blocked the movement of trains on the Patna-Gaya and Patna-Buxar routes by lying down on railway tracks.

Opposition parties urge Centre to withdraw Agnipath

Meanwhile, several opposition party leaders have labelled the newly launched skill-training programme as being 'fatal' and urged the Centre to withdraw the Agnipath scheme.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the Centre to withdraw the scheme and not take 'Agnipariksha' of the youth by making them walk on Agnipath. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, called the move "negligent and potentially fatal" for the country's future.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "It is a matter of great concern that the government has announced a scheme called Agnipath to recruit 46,000 soldiers to three forces. The scheme is controversial, travails multiple risks, submerges the long-standing tradition and ethos of the Armed forces, and there is no guarantee that the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be better trained and motivated to defend the country."

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, criticising the scheme, said the youth of the country want to dedicate their entire life for the country and not just for four years. "The Central government's new scheme in army recruitment is being opposed everywhere in the country. Young people are very angry. Their demands are just right. The army is the pride of our country, our youth want to give their whole life to the country, don't keep their dreams tied to 4 years," he said.

(Image: ANI)