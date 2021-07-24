Madhya Pradesh Sets Up Special COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Pregnant Women In Indore

As part of the Madhya Pradesh government’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, a special vaccination drive for pregnant women has been set up in Indore. A total of ten centres in Indore will now have the facility for this exercise. The special vaccination drive will be held on Fridays and Tuesdays -- two days a week, while the vaccine to others will be given on the remaining days of the week.

The city of Indore now finally has centres set up for vaccinating pregnant women. Giving information about this, Vaccination Officer Dr. Tarun said that women can register their names after reaching the vaccination centre. Pregnant women eligible for the walk-in service will be given their vaccine dose immediately. The special campaign started on Friday, July 23. On day one, only some women were seen at the centres as many remained hesitant. However, staff at the centres along with the local administration is encouraging the women to get vaccinated. Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 11 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of cases to 7,91,732.

Brawl at COVID vaccine centre in MP

The special vaccination campaign for pregnant women gains more importance as vaccine shortage is slowly affecting the functioning of the already set up camps in the state. In a shocking incident, a violent brawl broke out between groups of women who were waiting to get vaccinated outside a centre in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday. According to Khargone District Immunisation Officer Dr. Sanjay Bhatt, more than 500 women turned up for vaccination at the centre, which only had 200 doses at its disposal, which led to arguments and fights. However, the official confirmed that there was no shortage of vaccines, and slots had been allocated to people for vaccination.

Special vaccination camp for pregnant/ lactating women in Delhi

The Central Delhi District Magistrate Office on Friday organised a special camp for pregnant and lactating women at Karol Bagh. The camp was conducted in collaboration with DM (central) social initiative ‘Madad Vahini’ had free health check-ups, COVID-19 vaccination, and the distribution of sanitizing kits and specially curated nutrition kits for pregnant and lactating mothers. According to a statement issued by DM (central) Akriti Sagar's office, a total of 70 pregnant/lactating women were vaccinated at the camp. Additional health checkups were also done at the special camp.

(With agency inputs)

IMAGE: UNSPLASH/ PTI