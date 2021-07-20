Madhya Pradesh: Stampede-like Situation At COVID Vaccination Centre In Dhar Dist; Watch

A stampede-like situation was witnessed at a vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district recently. Hundreds of people from different age groups turned up at a site in the hope of receiving a shot.

As seen in the video, people were seen rushing towards the vaccination centre. Some of them slipped and fell on top of each other. Many were spotted without a mask.

See the video here:

#WATCH | A stampede-like situation was witnessed at a vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. Scores of people belonging to different age groups were seen rushing to the centre. People were seen skidding and falling on top of each other. (19.07) pic.twitter.com/eb0EJxG0Rp — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Speaking on the incident, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Dhar district, Dr Jitendra Chaudhary assured to look into the matter. He also promised to make sure that everyone received their vaccine dosages.

He said, “The matter has come to my notice and I will talk to the Block Medical Officer regarding it. People need to follow social distancing. Everyone will receive their vaccine dosage. Please don't behave in this manner. This will only cause the infection to spread.”

No one was injured in the stampede, though a situation of chaos was created at the centre.

Not a one-off incident

Earlier in the month of July, a similar kind of situation was seen in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh where almost 600 people rushed to the vaccination centre. However, there were only 280 doses available after which the rest of the people had to be turned away. The video from the vaccination centre went viral on the Internet where people were seen rushing and crowding to get a seat on the chairs set up inside.

Such incidents are not limited to Madhya Padesh. Visuals from many other states where people can be seen thronging the vaccination centres to get their jabs have gone viral.

According to the latest reports by the Union Health Ministry, more than 40 crore vaccines have been administered in the country including both people from the age groups of 18 and 44.

With relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in various states, a slight rise in Coronavirus cases has been reported followed by a large number of people crowding in famous tourist spots across the country. This has raised a concern under the threat of a third wave of Coronavirus.

(Source: ANI)