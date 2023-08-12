Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Two Teenage Boys Among Three Drown In River, Bodies Recovered

The two 13-year-old boys were accompanied by a 21 year old man when they went to take a bath in Tenduni river, where they drowned.

Press Trust Of India
Two teenage boys and a man drowned in a river in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh when they went to take bath, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Chhater village in Udaipura police station limits, around 120 kms from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, an official said.

"Two 13-year-old boys and a man aged 21 went to take a bath in Tenduni river, where they drowned," Udaipura police station in-charge Hariom Ashthana said.

The bodies of all three victims have been recovered, he said.

