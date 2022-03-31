Madhya Pradesh: Woman In Ratlam Gives Birth To Child With Two Heads And Three Arms

It is heartwrenching to come across incidents of genetic abnormalities and growth issues in newborn babies. With that being said, a similar case happened on Wednesday when a woman gave birth to a baby with two heads, three arms, and two cords in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam. The child was referred to the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital by doctors, considering the severity and rareness of the case, reported ANI.

According to the report, Dr. Brajesh Lahoti of Indore's MY Hospital has informed that the baby is stable when on the support system. The doctors of the hospital said that the baby was suffering from a rare condition called Dicephalic Parapagus, which is a form of partial twinning. During the sonography, the baby appeared to be like a twin, reported ANI, while the doctor added that in such cases children do not survive for so long. “The upper part of the child’s body is common. The child has two spinal cords and one stomach. It is a very complex condition. The child has a condition called Dicephalic Parapagus,” the doctor added.

What is 'Dicephalic Parapagus' disorder?

Dicephalic Parapagus is a rare form of partial twinning with two heads side by side on one torso. Infants conjoined this way are sometimes called "two-headed babies". The condition is also called Parapagus Dicephalous. If carried to term, most dicephalic twins are stillborn or die soon after birth. There are rare conditions when a small number are known to have survived to adulthood. The extent to which limbs and organs are duplicated varies from case to case. One head may be only partially developed or both may be complete.

However, in some cases, two complete hearts are present as well, which improves their chances of survival. The total number of arms maybe two, three, or four. Their prospects are best if no attempt is made to separate them, except in cases in which one twin is clearly dying. Meanwhile, in the recent case, the doctor further told that the child weighs around 3 kg and there is movement in the child’s body. However, the child is in a critical stage.

