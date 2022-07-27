Madhya Pradesh: Woman Receives Rs 3,419 Cr Electricity Bill; MPEB Corrects Error

The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) corrected itself by sending a fresh physical bill after sending an erroneous online bill of Rs 3,419 crore to a woman in Gwalior, said Nitin Manglik, GM, MPEB.

Manglik while suggesting the officers should be cognisant while sending bills said, “Consumer received wrong bill online while the corrected bill was sent to her physically the moment it was brought to our notice. Officers must be vigilant in issuing bills.”

Gwalior resident receives bill of Rs 3,419 crore, hospitalised

The father-in-law of Priyanka Gupta had to be admitted to the hospital after he was shocked by the whopping Rs 3,419 crore power bill. A corrected bill of Rs 1,300 was later sent to the residents of the Shiv Vihar colony. The Madhya Pradesh power company attributed the flaw to a ‘human error’.

Priyanka Gupta’s husband Sanjeev Kankane said his father couldn’t handle the wrongly mentioned electricity bill amount of Rs 3,419 crore for the month of July, fell ill and had to be rushed to the hospital. He further claimed the bill was also cross-verified online after matching it with the amount mentioned on the portal of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (MPMKVVC).

A correct bill was sent after the power authority acknowledged the mistake, said Kankane. Manglik, in this case too stated it was a human error and also informed action has been taken against the employees concerned. "An employee entered the consumer number in place of the units consumed in the software, resulting in the bill with a higher amount. The corrected bill of ₹ 1,300 has been issued to the power consumer," he said.

Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar also informed reporters about the correction of the mistake and said that action is being taken against the employees concerned.

Madhya Pradesh govt plans Rs 6K crore electricity bill waiver

Notably, in March 2022, in a major relief to people amid the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government announced the waiver of electricity bills to the tune of Rs 6,400 crore for 88 lakh domestic consumers.

(Image: Unsplash/ANI)