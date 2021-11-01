Madras HC Quashes 10.5% Vanniyar Quota Passed By TN Govt; Calls It 'unconstitutional'

The Madras High Court declared 10.5% reservation in government jobs and admission to educational institutions for Vanniyars, a Most Backward Community (MBC) in Tamil Nadu, unlawful on Monday.

The then AIADMK-piloted bill giving internal reservation of 10.5% for Vanniyars was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly in February, with the existing DMK administration issuing an order for its implementation in July this year. It had divided the whole 20% reservation for MBCs and Denotified Communities into three groups by regrouping castes and giving a 10.5% sub-quota for Vanniyars, also known as Vanniakula Kshatriyas.

"Does the state government have the authority to make internal reservations? The Constitution has already provided sufficient explanation. The internal reservation legislation has been repealed," Justices M Duraiswamy and K Murali Sankar, who heard a batch of 50 petitions contesting the legislation's legitimacy, reached a decision.

Madras HC quashes Vanniyar quota

The court ruled that the state government cannot pass such legislation. This was spelt forth in the Constitution. The petitioners said that if such a reservation was enforced, the Vanniyar community would be given preference in jobs and admissions, while 25 other castes under the MBC and 68 others would be forced to share the remaining quota.

The government said there was no political motivation for the legislation's approval. It denied that the bill was rushed through before the Assembly elections this year and that nothing was done in contravention of legislative assembly regulations. The TN government insisted that it has the authority to make policies and pass any law.

In fact, petitions for internal reservations had been filed before. In 2012, a consultation procedure for subclassification within the 20% slated for MBCs began. After a door-to-door enumeration, the Tamil Nadu BC commission recommended a 10.5% reservation for the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community.

According to the government, the internal reservation will have no impact on neighbouring villages in the MBC region. Meanwhile, S Ramadoss, the founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi party which claims to represent the Vanniyar group, has asked the state government to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Piabay/RepresentativeImage