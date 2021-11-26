Madrassa teacher held for `rape'

Silvassa, Nov 25 (PTI) A 31-year-old man who taught at a Madrassa here has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl who lived and studied at the same institution, Dadra and Nagar Haveli police said on Thursday.

The arrested teacher was identified as Shaikh Mohammad Tariq, a native of West Bengal who runs a Madrassa at Bavisa Faliya in Silvassa town.

Hareshwar Swami, Superintendent of Police, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, said the girl and her parents approached police on November 23 with the complaint of rape.

Tariq was arrested for rape and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act after the police received the girl's medical examination report, he said.

According to the victim's father, she was studying and living in Tariq's Madrassa for the last four years.

After raping her on November 21, the accused confined her on the premises for two days and also asked other girls to keep mum, the victim's father said.

When she got the opportunity to contact her family, she narrated the incident, he added. PTI COR PJT KRK KRK

