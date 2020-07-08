Madurai: Mask Parotta And Corona Dosa Grab Attention, Owner Says 'creating Awareness'

One needs an innovative idea to sell their product when there is more supply in the market, the temple town Madurai is famous for its local style Parotta and Salana(gravy) and there are countless parotta shops at Madurai.

At this time, a tiffin centre from Mattuthavani area of Madurai uses innovation to create COVID-19 awareness by creating face mask shaped parotta, coronavirus shaped rava dosa and Corona bonda which is getting the eyes of everyone around. The owner of the shop says that he wanted to create awareness about wearing masks and about COVID-19 which is also increasing at the temple town Madurai and hence he got this idea.

The parotta exactly looks like a face mask with the band also with the frills, they also sell corona shaped dosa and Onion bonda which has got a very good response from the people.

"A parotta is sold for 50 rs and dosa is sold for 40rs, there is a good response from the customers, we also provide them food only if they wear masks," said the owner of the shop. The local shop near the Mattuthanavi bus stand also provides free kabasura kudineer and other herbal drinks which is said to boost immunity.

