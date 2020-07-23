Madurai Tea-seller Spends Part Of Income To Feed The Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Even as COVID-19 pandemic affected the earnings of lakhs of people in the country, many of them have stepped forward to help each other in these challenging times. One such shining example comes from Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Tamilarasan, a tea seller in the Alanganallur town spends a part of his earnings to feed the poor and homeless people during these rough times. He sells tea on a bicycle every morning and evening in the surrounding villages of Alankanallur, Mettupatti and Pudupatti from which he earns a decent daily income, he said.

"Whenever I sell tea, I give free to the poor and needy who flock at the roadside and near the temple gates. I also reserve a portion of my income which goes solely into feeding them thrice a day," Tamilarasan said as quoted by ANI.

He also said that he dreams to set up his own shop in the area and help more people who belong to a weak economic background. Tamilarasan said that he had applied for a loan in the past but the application got rejected as he had no securities to provide to the bank.

(With inputs from agency)