Maha: 12 fires reported in Thane on Diwali night; no fatalities

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) At least 12 incidents of fire triggered by firecrackers were reported in different parts of Maharashtra's Thane city on Diwali night, and there were no casualties, a civic official said on Friday.

None of the fires reported on Thursday were major and could be contained in minutes, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Most of the fires were reported in high-rise buildings, while some took place in parked trucks and garbage heaps, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)