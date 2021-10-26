Maha: 140 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 deaths

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,64,803 with the addition of 140 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Two more persons also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 11,480, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,832, while the death toll stands at 3,282, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

