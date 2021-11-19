Maha: 15-year-old boy electrocuted amid rains in Thane

Thane, Nov 19 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire while playing in the rain in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Ghodbunder Road on Thursday evening, where Pinu Pereira, a Class 10 student, was playing with his friends at a housing complex, senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty of Kasarwadavali police station said.

The boy, who was playing barefoot in the rain, came in contact with a pipe which had a live wire passing through, the official said.

The victim received an electric shock, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)