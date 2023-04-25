Last Updated:

Maha: 18 Injured In MSRTC Bus Accident

At least 18 passengers were injured after a state-owned MSRTC bus met with an accident in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Tuesday, police said.

Press Trust Of India

The incident took place around 4 pm near Karnala Bird Sanctuary, nearly 60 km from Mumbai, when the ‘Shivshahi’ bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was on a regular trip.

After learning about the accident, police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers, he said.

The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital, he added. More details are awaited.

