Maha: 188 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 deaths

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) Thane has reported 188 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,65,118, while five more deaths have pushed the toll to 11,491, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases and fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,902, while the death toll stands at 3,282, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)