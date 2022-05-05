Maha: 268 cases of cyber crime recorded in Raigad in five years

Alibaug, May 5 (PTI) As many as 268 cases of cyber crime involving amount to the tune of Rs 13 crore were registered in Maharashtra's Raigad district over the last two years, police said on Thursday.

According to the Raigad police, at least 59 offences were registered in 2020, while 49 cases were reported in 2021. A total of Rs 13 crore were involved in 268 cases of cyber crime registered over the last five years, they said.

Cases of cyber crime include extortion using indecent posts and videos, luring people with fake schemes and job offers in foreign countries, among other offences, it was stated. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)