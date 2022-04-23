Maha: 3 dead, 2 injured as bus hits car in Buldhana

Buldhana, Apr 23 (PTI) Three persons died and two were injured after their car collided with a private bus on Nagpur-Mumbai highway in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The bus, which was going from Nagpur to Pune, dashed into the car at Mehkar village, leaving three occupants of the car dead and two injured, an official said. PTI COR CLS BNM BNM

