Maha: 37 Bogus Doctors Detected In Five Tehsils Of Thane District In Four Years

As many as 37 bogus doctors were found operating in Thane district of Maharashtra in the last four years and cases have been registered against 31 of them so far, a health official said on Saturday.

This information was shared during a meeting of the committee tasked to find bogus doctors in the district.

The meeting was chaired by Thane district health officer Dr Manish Renge.

These 37 bogus doctors have been found in five talukas of the district - Ambarnath, Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Kalyan and Murbad, the official said.

During the meeting, the health officials were instructed that before giving a no-objection certificate to medical practitioners, the gram panchayats or nagar panchayats should forward their relevant documents to the tehsil-level medical authorities for verification, which will help in curbing such malpractices in the district, Dr Renge said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)