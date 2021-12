With addition of 50 new cases, COVID-19 caseload in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,13,433 on Thursday, officials said.

One person died due to the viral infection, which took the death toll to 8,748.

So far, 4,04,191 patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, including 33 on Thursday.

