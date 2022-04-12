Maha: 6 Severely Injured As Motorcycle, Autorickshaw Catch Fire In Palghar

Six men received severe burn injuries after a motorcycle and an autorickshaw caught fire in Nalasopara area of Palghar district on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

The injured include two passengers of the autorickshaw and its driver, the motorcycle rider and a bystander, the Nalasopara police station official said.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed a fire starting after a man opens a petrol tank, with several rushing in to help the injured.

The police official said the condition of the six injured was serious.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)