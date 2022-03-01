Maha: 80-year-old man kills self by lighting his own pyre

Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) An 80-year-old man is suspected to have ended his life by lighting his own pyre in Nagpur district, police said.

The incident took place at Kinhi village in Kuhi tehsil on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Atmaram Motiram Thawkar.

Thawkar belonged to an affluent family and was a follower of the Warkari sect, said a local police official.

Thawkar had undergone a trachea surgery in 2006 but had not been cured completely, according to his family.

As per the initial probe, he performed puja at a village temple, collected firewood and made a pyre in a field. His half-burnt body was found later. PTI COR KRK KRK

