Maha: 80-year-old Woman Found Murdered In Palghar Flat

An 80-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Nalasopara in Palghar district, following which a murder case was registered, an official said on Sunday.

Senior Inspector Chandrakant Sarode of Achole police station said the body of Vaki Shivsagar, who lived alone in her flat in Laxmi Puri, was found on Saturday afternoon.

"Some unidentified person entered the house and bludgeoned her to death. Efforts are on to nab the culprit," he said.

