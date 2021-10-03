Maha: 9 Dupe Thane Man Of Over Rs 26 Lakh With Job Promise

Nine persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a Thane resident after promising him a job in an automobile firm, police said on Sunday.

A Kalwa police station official said the victim had registered himself with a job portal and the accused, who contacted him between August last year and October this year, made him deposit Rs 26.83 lakh in various bank accounts.

Probe into the case was underway and no arrest had been made so far, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)