Maha: 9-month-old child dies in hospital, kin beat up doctor

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A doctor in Dombivali in Thane district was beaten up allegedly by the kin of a 9-month-old child who died during treatment, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday some time after the child was brought there for treatment and died, a Manpada police station official said.

"The kin got angry and beat up a doctor. A case has been registered against four people under IPC and Maharashtra Medical Services Rules. No arrest has been made as yet," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

