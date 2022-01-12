Maha: Aurangabad, Nanded And Latur Districts Report 400-plus COVID-19 Cases Each

Aurangabad, Nanded and Latur districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra reported more than 400 coronavirus positive cases each on Wednesday, officials said.

At 22, the lowest number of new cases were recorded in Hingoli district of the region that comprises total eight districts, they said.

Aurangabad logged 484 new cases as compared to 349 on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 410 are from the city and 74 from rural parts the district. There are 1,839 active cases in Aurangabad, an official said.

At the second place was Nanded with 474 fresh cases. It currently has 1,095 active cases.

In Latur, 434 new coronavirus positive cases were reported during the day, a day after it saw 216 cases. The number of active cases in the district is 1,095 now.

Beed reported 38 new cases and Parbhani 73 infections. The figures from Osmanabad district were not available.

