Maha Bandh Over Lakhimpur Violence Gets Good Response In Latur

The Maharashtra bandh called by the Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and several other outfits on Monday to protest against the violence and farmer deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 evoked good response in Latur.

Protests were held in all tehsils of the district, while city areas saw motorcycle rallies, with shops and other establishments remaining closed in most localities.

Some of these outfits also submitted a memorandum of demands, including the repeal of the Centre's three agri-marketing laws, to tehsildar Swapnil Pawar.

