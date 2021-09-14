Maha: Biodiesel Stock Seized In Aurangabad

Police on Tuesday seized 16,000 liters of biodiesel from the premises of a transport firm in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official release said.

The firm owners did not have the permit needed to stock or sell the fuel, it said.

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team raided the firm's office at Sajapur under the jurisdiction of the MIDC Waluj police station.

Besides biodiesel, two trucks and other material worth Rs 22.48 lakh were also seized.

Four persons were detained and a First Information Report (FIR) was being registered, the release added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)