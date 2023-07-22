Last Updated:

Maha: Boulders Crash On Road In Bhayander; None Hurt

Local firemen and a RDMC team rushed to the spot and have started clearing the boulders from the road, which leads to rental civic accommodations.

The incident took place in Bhayander Pada area around 2.30 pm

Boulders broke loose from a hillock and crashed onto the road in Bhayander city of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place in Bhayander Pada area around 2.30 pm, disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local firemen and a RDMC team rushed to the spot and have started clearing the boulders from the road, which leads to rental civic accommodations, he said, adding that JCB machines are being used at the scene.

