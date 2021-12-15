Maha: Buldhana Detects Its First Omicron Case As Dubai Returnee Found Infected; State Tally 29

Buldhana district in Maharashtra reported its first Omicron case on Wednesday after a 67-year-old man tested positive for this variant of coronavirus on his return from Dubai, an official said.

With this, the number of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 29. Resident deputy collector of Buldhana, Dinesh Gite, said the senior citizen is a local resident, who returned to Buldhana from Dubai on December 3. He tested positive for COVID-19 on December 8, following which he was admitted to a hospital and his sample sent for genome sequencing.

"The report that came today confirmed that he is infected with the Omicron strain," he said.

Gite said that the patient's condition is stable and he is keeping well.

His family members and other close contacts have tested negative for the infection, the collector added.

Before this, 12 Omicron infection cases were found in Mumbai, 10 in Pimpri-Chinchwad (an industrial township in Pune district), two in Pune city, one each in Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur and Vasai-Virar, officials have said.

