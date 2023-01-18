Maha: Case Registered Against Thane Hospital For Illegal Felling Of Peepal Tree

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have registered a case against a hospital for chopping a peepal tree without the permission of the civic body, an official said on Wednesday.

Unauthorised felling of trees is an offence and violators can be jailed for up to one year, said the official.

During an inspection on January 6, officials from Thane Municipal Corporation found that the decades-old tree had been cut to facilitate the construction of the compound wall of Kalpana Hospital located at Khopat in the city, said a police official.

On a complaint by the civic body, a case was registered against the hospital management under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, said the station house officer of Naupada police station.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, said the official.

