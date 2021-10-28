Maha: Cash, Jewelry Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Looted From Bank In Jalna District

Armed robbers looted jewelry and cash worth about Rs 1.25 crore from a branch of the Buldana Urban Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Shahgad in Ambad tehsil.

Three unidentified men who were wearing masks entered the branch around 5 pm and threatened the staff by pointing pistols at them, said a police official.

They took away the staff's mobile phones and locked them inside the bank's strong-room before fleeing with an estimated Rs 25 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 1 crore, he said.

The heist unfolded in just eight minutes, the official added.

The branch had no security guard.

The police have set up check points across the districts of Jalna, Beed and Aurangabad to nab the robbers, the official said.

District superintendent of police Vinayk Deshmukh, additional SP Vikrant Deshmukh and Local Crime Branch chief Subhash Bhujang visited the spot.

"We have formed a special team to nab the culprits," Bhujang told reporters.

