Maha: CIDCO extends online registration for mass housing scheme till March 24

Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) The City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has granted extension for the online registration of mass housing scheme till March 24, an official said on Thursday.

The development authority has also extended the deadline for payment of fees and EMD amount and the computerised draw accordingly, he said.

“The CIDCO's Mass Housing Scheme 2022 has received an overwhelming response. The deadline for submission of the applications has been extended to allow sufficient time for submission of documents and payment of the EMD amount. This will give an added window to the citizens who are willing to apply.” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

The CIDCO launched the mass housing scheme of 5,730 houses on January 26, under which 5,730 flats have been made available in the rapidly developing Taloja node in Navi Mumbai.

Of the 5,730 houses, 1,524 are available for the economically weaker sections under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the remaining 4,206 houses are for the general category.

As per the revised schedule, online registration can be completed by March 24. After the registration, the online application and online payment process have to be completed by March 25. The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on March 31 and the final list of accepted applicants will be published on April 4 on CIDCO's website.

The computerised draw for the scheme will be held on April 8. PTI COR ARU ARU

