Maha CM Inaugurates Two COVID-19 Health Centres Developed By CIDCO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated two dedicated COVID-19 health centres (DCHCs) developed by CIDCO in Kalamboli and Kanjurmarg.

The chief minister virtually inaugurated the two DCHCs and the CIDCO Investment and Infrastructure Summit.

Thackeray congratulated CIDCO for completing the DCHCs in a short time and expressed confidence that the summit will attract citizens and investors to the city.

Speaking on the occasion, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the DCHCs were proof that the state is always ready to fight the COVID-19 war.

He further said that the summit will help the benefits of the development in Navi Mumbai reach every common man.

Ministers Eknath Shinde and Aditi Tatkare were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in April, the state government had asked CIDCO to develop DCHCs at a godown of Cotton Corporation of India in Kalamboli and the Crompton Greaves Factory in Kanjurmarg.

The DCHC in Kalamboli has 635 beds, of which 505 have oxygen support, while 125 beds are in the ICU and five are reserved for emergency cases.

The DCHC in Kanjurmarg has a capacity of 1,738 beds, of which 1,156 have oxygen support, 372 beds are reserved for the isolation wards and 10 have been reserved for emergency cases.

