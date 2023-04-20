Maha CM Shinde Directs BMC To Provide Facilities On Civic Grounds For Divyang Athletes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed that necessary facilities be made available for Divyang athletes to practice on the grounds of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

His government wanted to create a barrier-free environment for Divyang persons to bring them into the mainstream of society, he said.

Shinde, in the presence of deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, launched the 'Making Mumbai Inclusive Campaign', organized jointly by the state government, BMC and Project Mumbai at Mantralaya here.

The chief minister distributed wheelchairs to some disabled persons on this occasion.

A special basketball match with Divyang players was also held.

Maharashtra was the first state in the country to establish a separate Divyang Welfare Department to provide equal opportunities to Divyang sportspersons, Shinde said.

Necessary facilities including ramps, sliding stairs and special toilets were being provided to the Divyang at government offices, he added.