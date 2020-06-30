Maha CM Takes Stock Of Electricity Tariff Hike; Issues Direction To Power Companies

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the increasing complaints about the unexpected hike in the monthly tariff of electricity bills. There has been an uproar on social media where netizens have been posting pictures of their electricity bills which have an outstanding amount three to ten times their usual electricity bills.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray underlined the rising number of consumer complaints related to exorbitant electricity bills, and added that Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has directed power companies to show transparency in its billing procedures and redress the consumer complaints immediately.

Earlier in the day, The Ministry of Power has extended their support to residents of Mumbai after the increasing complaints about the unexpected hike in the monthly tariff in their June 2020 bill. Through their official Twitter handle on Tuesday, the RK Singh-led Ministry of Power has issued a statement addressing their grievances and shared a helpline number for the 'faulty bills.

The statement reads, "Electricity is a concurrent subject & responsibility of distribution rests with States. Govt. of India facilitates efforts of States to provide power to consumers in an improved manner.Kindly contact State authorities/Discom in case of issues related to faulty bills or dial 1912"

Power Company's explanation

A spokesperson from Adani Power Ltd. said the team has re-started physical meter reading which was halted in March because of COVID-19. "Bills were generated on lower side being an average of preceding three months, that is December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH)," the statement read.

The company claimed that the consumers will now start receiving bills based on their consumption with "appropriate tariff slab benefits." "The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) guidelines," the statement added.

