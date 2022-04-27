Maha: Cops foil break-in bid at ATM centre in Kalyan

Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) An alert team of policemen foiled a break-in attempt at an ATM centre at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, when a team of patrolling police personnel spotted a miscreant moving in a suspicious manner near an ATM in Teesgaon, an official said.

On investigation, the police found that the man had allegedly tampered with the ATM machine with the help of a screw driver to break it open, he said.

However, the accused Harak Bahadur Dudhi Buda (36) from Nepal could not gain access to the cash in the machine, the official said.

The accused was allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to break into the ATM and steal cash, and the police are verifying the claim, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Kolsewadi police station of Kalyan division, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

