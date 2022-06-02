Maha: Couple booked for killing 7-year-old daughter, attempting suicide

Thane, Jun 2 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a couple who allegedly killed their seven-year-old daughter and attempted suicide in Kashimira area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The MBVV police have registered a case under sections 302, 309 (attempted suicide) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against Stephen Brako (37) and his wife Poonam (30), an official said.

The couple had entered a suicide pact, as they were drowning in debt, he said.

The accused allegedly gave their daughter Anayka a drink laced with poison at a hotel in Kashimira last week, killing her, the official said.

The couple later consumed poison. The woman fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, while the man fled the scene, he said.

Based on technical inputs, Bracko was traced on May 31 and he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said, adding that couple will be placed under arrest once they recover. PTI COR ARU ARU

