Maha: Crude bomb found in Aurangabad district

Aurangabad, Jun 9 (PTI) A `pipe bomb' was found in Aurangabad's Kannad town on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The explosive device was found outside a furniture shop and was defused by a police team, he said.

It had charcoal and gun powder stuffed inside a six-inch piece of pipe attached with a small battery and a button, the official said.

"Investigation will take place as to who placed it," he added. PTI AW KRK KRK

