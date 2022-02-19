Maha: Drunk driver rams car into road divider on flyover

Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) A car being driven by a man allegedly under the influence of liquor rammed into a road divider on a flyover at Manpada junction in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Friday, they said.

The man, identified as Vijay Shetty, 35, was on his way from Thane to Kasheli, when the incident took place. He was drunk, due to which he lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into the road divider, an official said.

"The incident led to a traffic snarl, but the route was soon cleared," he said, adding that Kapurbawdi police are taking action against the accused.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane civic body said that on being alerted about the incident, local fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot for a rescue operation. PTI COR NP NP

