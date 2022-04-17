Maha: Farmer killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Apr 17 (PTI) A farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in Brahmapuri forest division of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Sunday.

Tulashiram Kambali (67), a resident of Awalgaon village, had gone to his farm plot to water crops on Saturday evening when a tiger attacked him and dragged him over a distance of 200 metres, killing him instantly, the official said.

His body was found near the Wainganga river, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM