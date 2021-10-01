Maha: Floods Increase Sediments In Rivers Of Raigad District

The recent rains and subsequent floods have increased the level of sediments in rivers of Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Friday.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board surveyed Savitri, Kundalika, Patalganga and Amba rivers in the district post the rains and floods in the region, and the report was handed over to the mining department in the district, the official said.

According to the report, the four major rivers in the district are full of sediments, which has obstructed the water flow, and may cause flooding in the future.

The affected areas include Mahad, Poladpur, Roha and Nagothane areas, the official said.

As per the report, the sediment level in Patalganga river is 51,723 brass, while in Amba river, it is 74,556 brass, followed by 4,29,539 brass in Kundalika river, 1,43,174 brass in Savitri river and 93,949 brass in Rajpuri and Mandad creek.

