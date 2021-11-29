Maha: Four-year-old boy drowns in lake

Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI) A four-year-old boy drowned in a lake at Umred town in Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday afternoon, when the child, Sanidhya Dinesh Bawankule, a resident of Mangalwari Peth in Umred, was playing with his friends near the water body.

"As the boy did not return home, the family members launched a search for him. They found the child floating in the lake a few hours later," a police official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Umred police station, he said. PTI COR NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)