Maha: Gadkari announces several infra projects for Gondia

Gondia, May 29 (PTI) The airport at Gondia will be expanded and a dry port will be set up at the MIDC here in case 200 acres of land is made available initially, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

The aim was to ensure so much work is completed over the next three years that the next minister who takes over from him is left with not much work, Gadkari asserted.

He was addressing a gathering here where he laid the foundation stones of works comprising road widening and concreting of 20.07-kilometre Amgaon to Gondia Road on NH 543, a 920-metre long rail overbridge on Gondia-Balaghat Road and 690-metre ROB at Hadditoli railway crossing, cumulatively worth Rs 349.20 crore.

Gadkari asked paddy growers to foray into cultivation of sunflower, mustard etc and said the aim was also to produce ethanol on a large-scale to ensure the country's Rs 10 lakh crore fuel import bill can be reduced.

The Union Road Transport and Highways minister also announced the construction of a connector road between Rawanvadi T and Rajegaon, a Rs 60 crore bridge on Gondia-Tirora road as well as a ring metro between Gondia and Chandrapur.

The soil excavated during the deepening and widening of the Pangoli river, for which permission has been sought, will be used for road works, the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, former Union minister and NCP leader Praful Patel said Gadkari had earned a special place for himself among politicians as he was an administrator with a vision as well as a good human being. PTI COR BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)