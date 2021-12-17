Maha: Girl Boards Wrong Bus, Goes To Jalgaon Instead Of Vasai; Reunited With Kin After Four Days

A 15-year-old girl boarded a wrong bus in Thane district and went to Jalgaon in north Maharashtra instead of going to her home in Palghar, but was reunited with her family four days later due to efforts by police and members of a few voluntary organisations.

Around five days back, the teenager, Rupani Phasale, a resident of Majivali village in Vasai tehsil of Palghar, had gone with her parents and relatives to Bhiwandi in Thane to work at a brick kiln. While returning home, she boarded a wrong bus and went to Parola in Jalgaon, an official of Mandavi police station in Vasai said.

In Parola, the locals spotted the girl and inquired where she was from as she appeared to be nervous. Local police were informed about and she told them how she caught the wrong bus and landed there. The police personnel immediately contacted the Mandavi police station and informed them about her, who in turn got in touch with the girl's parents, who were clueless about her whereabouts till then, he said.

But they heaved a sigh of relief after coming to know that their daughter is safe. However, they expressed inability to travel to Jalgaon to bring her back due to the financial constraints. It was then that the volunteers of some voluntary organisations came forward to help. Accordingly, Rohan Gaikwad, who is president of a local NGO, finally dropped her home on Thursday and she was reunited with her parents, the police official said.

