Maha Govt Launches 'Suvidha Kendra', India's Biggest Community Toilet Block In Dharavi

Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment of the Maharashtra government, Aaditya Thackeray announced the launch of 'Suvidha Kendra' in Mumbai's Dharavi on Wednesday. The minister elaborated on the features of the Kendra and claimed that it is India's biggest toilet block with 111 toilet seats which will benefit over 50,000 residents of Dharavi as their basic requirements of hygiene, cleanliness, and sanitation will be fulfilled. The toilet block will play a huge role in saving 6.5 million litres of water every year, claimed Thackeray.

"Today, we launched a Suvidha Kendra in Dharavi, with 111 toilet seats making it the biggest community toilet block in India. We are committed to improving the living standards of the residents by providing them easy access to clean water, hygiene, and sanitation," Aaditya tweeted.

"This Centre will benefit over 50,000 residents with bathing facilities, RO drinking water, laundry service, etc. Keeping sustainability at its core, the centre will help in saving 6.5 million litres of freshwater every year," said Thackeray, adding that the Centre has an inbuilt greywater treatment plant facility which is also powered by solar panels for energy generation.



"Furthermore, there is an inbuilt greywater treatment plant and the facility also uses solar panels for energy generation. I thank @HUL_News & @HSBC_IN for partnering up with @mybmc for this center, which is India's largest!" he tweeted.

The Cabinet minister of Maharashtra also shared his plans of coming up with at least 10 more such 'Suvidha Kendra' around the island city. He further said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has built 19 community toilets with 800 seats in the last two years around the city.

We are coming up similar Suvidha Kendras at 10 more locations in Ghatkopar, Dharavi, Chembur, Bandra, Santacruz & Govandi.



Central Governments 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'

According to the Central government's Swachh Bharat Mission website, headed by the Ministry of Jal shakti's the central government has built more than 1090.53 lakh toilets around the country since the inception of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The central government claims it has built more than 16.5 lakhs toilets between 2021-2022. The website states that more than 2.5 lakhs Gram Panchayat, 6 lakhs villages, and 71 districts are now open-defecation-free. BJP led Central government considers Swachh Bharat Mission as one of its major achievements.

