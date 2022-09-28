The Maharashtra government after considering the increase in CNG prices, overall inflation, dialogue with Unions, and Khatua Committee recommendations hiked the auto and taxi fares by ₹2 and ₹3 respectively on September 27, effective from October 1. The meters have to be calibrated by November 30, 2022 and until then, the autos and taxis will be allowed to use the old tariff cards, read the circular issued by the Regional Transport office. The government decision comes after the auto, taxi unions threatened to go on strike thrice in the last two months.

A circular by the Regional Transport Office RTO read, “We have considered the increasing prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from ₹49/kg in March 2021 to ₹80 currently. Keeping in mind the inflation, rise in fuel prices, and after recommendations from the Khatua committee a meeting was held with auto, taxi unions, and passenger associations on Monday. The decision was taken to increase the fare to ₹23 for autos and ₹28 for taxis, cool cabs will charge at ₹40.”

Old tariff card applicable till November 30, 2022

The fare hike applies to the autos, and taxis across the city irrespective of the fuel used and they will be able to levy the old fares based on the tariff card until the meter calibration is not completed until November 30, 2022. The fare hike now takes the charge for the first 1.5 km from the current ₹21 to ₹23 for autos and from ₹25 to ₹28 for taxis.

For every subsequent kilometre for autos, the revised charge will be ₹15.33 in place of the current ₹14.20 and for taxis, it will be ₹18.66 in place of 16.93 as is charged now.

Hike ₹1 less than Khatua Committee recommendation

The hike effective from October 1 is ₹1 less than what was recommended by the Khatua Committee. “As per the Khatua committee report, the price hike should have been ₹24 for autos and ₹29 for taxis. During our meeting, industries minister Uday Samant requested to reduce the fare by a rupee. This decision was mutually accepted so we have no more demands in this regard as of now,” said A L Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

The decision to increase the fares was taken by the Government in a meeting on Monday however the minutes of the same were only released on Tuesday, September 27. The current auto, and taxi fares were decided in March 2021.

IMAGE: PTI