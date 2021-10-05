Maha: Heavy Rains In Parts Of Marathwada

Heavy rains lashed isolated parts of Osmanabad, Beed and Jalna districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

Notably, heavy rains had last week caused widespread damage in parts of Marathwada, which is considered a perennially drought-plagued area.

The region located in central Maharashtra comprises eight districts - Aurangabad, Latur, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Nanded, Beed, Jalna and Hingoli.

In the last 24 hours, over 65 mm downpour was recorded in eight circles located of Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts, a revenue official said.

The highest 80.25 mm rain was recorded in Itkal circle of Tuljapur tehsil in Osmanabad, he said.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in Hasnabad and Antarwali circles of Jalna, Rajuri, Chausala, Limbaganesh and Jategaon circles in Beed and Pargaon circle of Osmanabad, he said.

The region has so far received 155.47 per cent of the average expected rainfall, the official said.

Among eight districts of the region, Jalna is on top with 189.9 per cent of the average expected rainfall, followed by Beed-185.66 per cent and Aurangabad-168.82 per cent, he said.

The offiical also said that water was being discharged into rivers from 11 out of 13 major reservoirs in the region.

The highest discharge was from Vishnupuri dam (Nanded)- 41,104 cusec, the official said.

The water discharge from other reservoirs is as follows: Jayakwadi-37,738 cusec, Nimn Dudhana-4,376 cusec, Yeldari-8,439 cusec, Siddheshwar-11,648 cusec, Majalgaon-14,036 cusec, Manjara-6,552 cusec, Penganga-5,124 cusec, Manar-1,747 cusec, Nimn Terna-3,835 cusec and Sina Kolegaon-17,770).

On Tuesday, the water level in Shahgad barrage was 57.07 per cent and in Khadka barrage was 94.65 per cent, the official said.

